Air Force Wins Veterans Bragging Rights in Softball Championship

The Air Force 1 team, helped by two big innings, defeated Army 3, 16-11, on Sunday to claim the Division 1-2-3 Veterans Championship at Everglades Softball Complex.
Air Force scored the maximum five runs in the third and fourth innings to jump out to an 11-3 lead over Army.
Air Force’s Robert Davey led off the bottom of the third with a single, followed by a single from Randy Martinez, doubles from Bob Smith and Steve Keck. Bill Farrow followed with a triple and Craig Beste drove him in with a single.
The fourth inning saw doubles from Smith and Vernon Brooks and a triple from Bill Meyer to add to two singles and a runner who reached on an error to account for the runs in that inning.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.