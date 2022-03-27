Ageless athletes

They slice through the water, racing against the clock — and their talented competition. They sprint down the track, giving everything they have to cross the finish line first. They even launch arrows at far away targets, hoping to hit the bull's-eye as a result of stunning accuracy. They are the senior athletes who compete in various senior games around the country — including The Villages Senior Games, the Florida Senior Games and the National Senior Games — in hopes of winning medals, achieving goals and having fun.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.