After short wait, new golfer gets improbable ace

If you fancy yourself a golfer, get all your best swear words ready.
A month ago, Roger Gemza was playing golf for just the eighth time in his life when he stepped to the third tee of the Okeechobee executive course.Selecting a driver at the 165-yard hole, Gemza made contact with the ball, sent it through the air — an accomplishment he was excited about in itself — and it landed at the front of the green and started to roll.
"I thought it went off to the other side,” Gemza recalled.
It rolled — right into the cup.
The lucky so-and-so had made a hole-in-one.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.