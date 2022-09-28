After short wait, new golfer gets improbable ace

Roger Gemza, of the Village of Pine Ridge, shows his hole-in-one golf ball on the Okeechobee executive golf course. Gemza recently scored a hole-in-one on the third hole of the Okeechobee golf course when it was his only eighth time playing the game of golf.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

If you fancy yourself a golfer, get all your best swear words ready.

A month ago, Roger Gemza was playing golf for just the eighth time in his life when he stepped to the third tee of the Okeechobee executive course.Selecting a driver at the 165-yard hole, Gemza made contact with the ball, sent it through the air — an accomplishment he was excited about in itself — and it landed at the front of the green and started to roll.

"I thought it went off to the other side,” Gemza recalled.

It rolled — right into the cup.

The lucky so-and-so had made a hole-in-one.

