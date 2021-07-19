After second big loss, honeybees continue fighting for survival

Doug Huttenstine, of the Village of Osceola Hills, checks hives at Riverview Apiaries in Lake Panasoffkee in 2020. Nationwide, beekeepers lost 45.5% of their colonies in 2020-21, according to data from the Bee Informed Partnership.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Bees fear getting stung, too. The thought of the bite of a varroa mite, a pest that attacks bees and sucks on their blood, may be enough to worry honeybees the same way their presence can alarm sting-weary humans.Varroa mites also concern the beekeepers raising honeybees. In fact, they’re the main cause of their colony losses — last year’s being the second highest annual loss on record.

Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.