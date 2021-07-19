After second big loss, honeybees continue fighting for survival

Bees fear getting stung, too. The thought of the bite of a varroa mite, a pest that attacks bees and sucks on their blood, may be enough to worry honeybees the same way their presence can alarm sting-weary humans.Varroa mites also concern the beekeepers raising honeybees. In fact, they’re the main cause of their colony losses — last year’s being the second highest annual loss on record.
