After a more than a year hiatus, Kayak 101 will return this month to Lake Griffin State Park

When kayaking, feeling comfortable paddling in natural surroundings can help people better understand the mechanics of the sport.
For kayak instructors at one of Florida’s state parks, achieving that level of comfort often starts with training in nature as well.
Lake Griffin State Park will bring back its Kayak 101 classes starting Sept. 22. These classes, which teach basic kayak operation and kayak safety, were on hold since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
