After a more than a year hiatus, Kayak 101 will return this month to Lake Griffin State Park

Dave Davidson right, of the Village of Hillsborough and a volunteer Florida State Parks Certified Paddle Tour Guide with the Friends of Lake Griffin State Park, teaches Tracy Jamison, of the Village of Poinciana, how to use a kayak paddle before going on a guided kayak tour of Lake Griffin.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

When kayaking, feeling comfortable paddling in natural surroundings can help people better understand the mechanics of the sport.

For kayak instructors at one of Florida’s state parks, achieving that level of comfort often starts with training in nature as well.

Lake Griffin State Park will bring back its Kayak 101 classes starting Sept. 22. These classes, which teach basic kayak operation and kayak safety, were on hold since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

