After a lifetime on the links, golfer finally gets his ace

After 50 years of golfing, Ron Renna finally checked “get a hole-in-one” off his bucket list. Next on the list, buying more flamboyant golfing outfits.
Renna, of the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores, hit his perfect shot July 17 on the third hole at the Caroline nine at Mallory Hill Country Club.
“I couldn’t believe it at first,” said Renna, who has been golfing in The Villages for 15 years and estimates he has played that hole 100 times.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.