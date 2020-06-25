After 30 years, couple still performing theater

Barbara Abrams caught the theater bug at the age of 21 after her sister put her in a community play she was directing because not enough people showed up for auditions.
Lon Abrams caught the bug from his mom, who used to take Lon and his sister to Broadway shows, off-Broadway shows and other experimental theater in New York City. He was cast in his first show by the time he was seven.
Lon and Barbara, of the Village Hacienda, met at an audition for a play 30 years ago, and Barbara joked that they’ve done pretty much nothing but theater since they got together.
By their second day in The Villages, Lon was cast in a one-act play with The Villages Theater Company, and Barbara had secured a stage managing gig.
