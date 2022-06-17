African American Club of The Villages hosting inaugural Juneteenth celebration

Today

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny early. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 97F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.