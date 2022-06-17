African American Club of The Villages hosting inaugural Juneteenth celebration

When Brenda Seals attended Juneteenth celebrations as a child in Galveston, Texas, she didn’t know she had a personal connection to the historic day.
It wasn’t until she became an adult that she learned one of her maternal ancestors was a slave in Galveston on June 19, 1865, when General Order Number 3 was read there, proclaiming that all American slaves had been set free.
Seals looks forward to sharing her discovery with others during the African American Club of The Villages’ inaugural Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday.
“We felt like as TAAC (The African American Club) members, we’d start a tradition to educate and to celebrate,” said Seals, of the Village of Marsh Bend. “It will open discussions among all of us.”
During the celebration that begins at 3 p.m. at Rohan Regional Recreation Complex, Seals will provide some of the history of Juneteenth and speak as her ancestor’s wife to share the account told by him.
Juneteenth has been celebrated in Galveston since that historic day, with Seals comparing the event to Fourth of July festivities. When Juneteenth became a federal holiday last year, the African American Club decided to bring the celebration to The Villages.
