African American Club marks Black History Month with celebration

When Lynne Haines first proposed a Black History Celebration to the African-American Club, then-secretary Debra Stevenson knew they were sitting on a great idea. The initiative she took in drafting up a plan and making it all come together was made all the more impressive by the fact she held no leadership positions in the club.
“She’s a regular member,” said Stevenson, now president of the African-American Club. “Isn’t that something?”
This year, Haines is hoping to do it all again, with the club’s Black History Celebration from 2-7p.m. Feb. 26 at Wildwood Community Center.
