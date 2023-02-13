African American Club marks Black History Month with celebration

Lynne Haines, of the Village of Springdale, came up with the idea for the Black History Celebration that will be at the Wildwood Community Center on Feb. 26.

When Lynne Haines first proposed a Black History Celebration to the African-American Club, then-secretary Debra Stevenson knew they were sitting on a great idea. The initiative she took in drafting up a plan and making it all come together was made all the more impressive by the fact she held no leadership positions in the club.

“She’s a regular member,” said Stevenson, now president of the African-American Club. “Isn’t that something?”

This year, Haines is hoping to do it all again, with the club’s Black History Celebration from 2-7p.m. Feb. 26 at Wildwood Community Center.

