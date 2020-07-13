Aerobics instructor perseveres after cancer diagnosis

On Sunday mornings, Joan Brennan makes space in her living room to do her weekly aerobic dance routine. With the help of her co-teacher Joy Lilja, Brennan records those routines for her students to follow along to from home.
Brennan normally teaches four times a week at Odell, SeaBreeze and Eisenhower recreation centers and is continuing her classes remotely. After a health scare last year, her teaching had to be put on pause for a short time. Now the Village of Duval resident is back doing what she loves.
“I can’t imagine my life without it,” Brennan said. “I figure at some point I have to stop, but the thought of having to stop – I can’t picture it.”
