Aerobics instructor perseveres after cancer diagnosis

Aerobic dance teacher Joan Brennan does a bicep kickback as she records her routine for her class to watch in a YouTube video from her home in the Village of Duval.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

On Sunday mornings, Joan Brennan makes space in her living room to do her weekly aerobic dance routine. With the help of her co-teacher Joy Lilja, Brennan records those routines for her students to follow along to from home.

Brennan normally teaches four times a week at Odell, SeaBreeze and Eisenhower recreation centers and is continuing her classes remotely. After a health scare last year, her teaching had to be put on pause for a short time. Now the Village of Duval resident is back doing what she loves.

“I can’t imagine my life without it,” Brennan said. “I figure at some point I have to stop, but the thought of having to stop – I can’t picture it.”

