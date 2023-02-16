Aerobic fever breaks out on the Square

Rosalie Lasby brought her lively aerobics program outdoors Tuesday morning when The Villages Recreation and Parks Department presented its monthly event at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.
Lasby, leading an outdoor event for the first time, guided the low- and high-impact Aerobic Fever workout mostly from the pavilion, although she did head out into the crowd a few times.
“I want you to have fun,” Lasby told the group. “Make it as strenuous as you want.”
The session was set to upbeat music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, with a few modern tunes thrown into the mix.
