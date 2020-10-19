Adopt-a-precinct readies for final round of 2020

Those who cast their ballots early Tuesday at The Villages Sumter County Service Center will be greeted by professionals.
After all, Hometown Civitan members will have assisted in early voting for all three elections this year.
Hometown Civitan and 10 other local organizations are part of Sumter County’s Adopt-A-Precinct program. The effort officially began in 2018 and is being used again this year.
“They’ve been a true asset to the elections office,” said Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Bill Keen. “Building that team that’s all there for their charity, it just works out really well.”
The program works through groups signing up to staff a voting site as a team, but they don’t keep their wages from the day. Instead, the money goes to charities, raising thousands of dollars for the community.
