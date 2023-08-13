Addition of chair volleyball draws residents to Coconut Cove Recreation

Chair volleyball is not something new to The Villages. The social activity has been available to residents of the community for years. However, it is new to Coconut Cove Recreation and the people who come out to play it there. Chair volleyball is just what it sounds like — volleyball played while seated in a chair. Chairs are set up in three rows of three on either side of a net. The net is similar to a badminton net, and the ball is an inflatable multicolored beachball — nice and soft so no one gets hurt.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.