Enrichment Academy instructor Lindsay Collier recently taught his students to have little more fun with life.
Collier held his course Add Humor to Your Life; Add Life to Your Humor Wednesday at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex.
Collier, of the Village of Tall Trees, is an active member of the community and is president of the Acknowledging Acts of Kindness club in The Villages.
Collier has written several books on of life in The Villages, spreading kindness, overcoming loss and, of course, comedy.
Read this story and many others in today's Daily Sun
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.