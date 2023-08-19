Adcock first, at last, captures PBA50 title

Tom Adcock reacts to a strike in the closing frames during his 238-232 victory over Brad Angelo on Friday in the championship match of the PBA50 The Villages Classic bowling tournament at Spanish Springs Lanes.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Tom Adcock has put himself in contention numerous times to earn his first title on the Professional Bowlers Association 50 Tour and on Friday he scored. “I feel like I have been knocking on the door for a while and for one reason or another, I haven’t been able to get through the door,” the Illinois native said. “I finally got to go through the door, and the feeling is exhilarating.”

