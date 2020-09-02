Adapting clubs to make golf accessible to all

Chuck Leggett once developed laser beams for American Optic, flex meters for Monsanto. He had a role in constructing the very first ATM.
So when it comes to calculating the proper bend in a 6-iron that would help a seated golfer hit the ball more consistently — let’s just say he’s tackled bigger projects.
“By comparison,” the Village of Caroline resident said, “this is a piece of cake.”
Leggett is a club representative for Cobra, conducting the manufacturer’s fitting days at Sarasota Practice Center and elsewhere in Central Florida. But he’s also an accredited clubmaker in his own right, where he does work on the side to help adaptive golfers find their best game.
“If not for Chuck, I wouldn’t be doing as good as I’m doing,” said Kathy Tripaldi, who took up golf after moving to The Villages and plays with a one-armed swing. “He made it very easy for me.”
