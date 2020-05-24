Acts of kindness have not slowed down

Due to a reaction from a prescribed drug, Lynne Stires fell into a deep sleep on her bed. Two neighbors who check on her on a daily basis tried calling her that day.
No answer.
They tried going to the door.
No answer.
They made the bold decision to walk to the Village of Largo resident’s bedroom window and made such a clamor banging on the windows that they woke her up.
“I jumped out of bed and nearly put my head through a curio cabinet,” Stires said. “We laugh about it now, but when you are up in age, it is important to have people who care close by.”
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
