Acoustic series returns to Spanish Springs

Music lovers looking for a different groove are in for a treat — the Acoustic Series returns next week.
The Villages Entertainment’s weeklong event brings musical performances to Spanish Springs Town Square in the middle of the day, before the regularly scheduled nightly music.
Kicking things off on Monday is FiddleRat, followed by 3P Trio on Tuesday, Southbound Trio on Wednesday, Acoustic Blue on Thursday and Low Tide on Sept. 22. All performances run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and are free and open to the public.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
