Academy instructor recognized by peers

Even though he works mostly with senior golfers, Joey Hidock describes his teaching style as uncompromising.
That’s perhaps aimed more at himself than those he teaches.
“I will never compromise anybody’s ability. I want them to be their very best,” said Hidock, who brings more than 25 years of teaching savvy to The Villages Golf Academy. “I take things into consideration like physical limitations — maybe age and strength, or whatever the case may be. But I don’t compromise. I will do whatever it takes.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.