Abundance of love group gives back with creativity

Citing the priority of keeping residents safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic, The Villages Recreation and Parks Department announced Wednesday it will cancel a number of Villages events and postpone others. Those events include the February Camp Villages event, Lake Sumter Line Excursions, Recreation-sponsored February socials at recreation centers, February Resident Lifestyle Volunteer Group Showcases, the February Outdoor Expo, February outdoor concerts and movies and the Senior Games in April. “The safety of residents, guests, staff and visitors in The Villages continues to be of utmost importance to the Recreation and Parks Department,” said Pam Henry, recreation manager of Lifestyles, Parks and PR. “We want to do our part in keeping everyone safe.” Wednesday’s announcement affected The Villages Senior Games for a second consecutive year, though a postponement might leave the door open to put it on the fall calendar.
