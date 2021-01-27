Abundance of Love group gives back with creativity

Members of Abundance of Love use their love of sewing, crocheting, looming and knitting to give back to the community.
The group consists of members who work on projects involving looming, crocheting, sewing and knitting. People in the group have made hats, scarves, blankets and more to donate to local charities in need.
Abundance of Love includes four groups. Three are located in The Villages and meet at La Hacienda, Big Cypress and Fenney recreation centers. The fourth group is located in Lady Lake.
Jennifer Smith, of the Village Santo Domingo, started Abundance of Love in June of last year.
Smith and some current members of Abundance of Love had been working with another group but felt limited in the charities they could reach out to, so Smith decided to make her own group.
