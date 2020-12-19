Absolute Queen delivers an outdoor rhapsody

It felt like real life, not just a fantasy.
Absolute Queen brought the sounds of rock legends Queen to The Villages Polo Club on Friday night.
It was the fifth performance in the outdoor Open Air Concert Series, beginning with a video rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody” by the Muppets, viewed from on-stage screens.
Absolute Queen entered the scene and launched its tribute to the historic band with “We Will Rock You.”.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.