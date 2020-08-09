‘Abandoned’ kittens benefit from neighborly grapevine

Janet Flock, left, Debbie Willingham, center, and Ann McCullough are neighbors in the Village La Reynalda who all worked together to reunite a mother cat with her kittens. Janet and her husband, Ron, fell in love with the mother, Abby, and plan to keep her.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

It was a dark and stormy night. No, really. On July 4, a couple in Village La Reynalda, Debbie and Beau Willingham, were outside on their patio listening to fireworks when a strange sound came from the bushes. Debbie walked over to where the noise was coming from to examine the area, and something jumped on her foot.

“It scared me, and I didn’t know what it was,” she said.

Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.