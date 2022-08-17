AARP Smart Driver courses are geared toward older adults to help with driving skills

Residents looking to freshen up their driving safety skills have several upcoming opportunities through the AARP Office in The Villages.
An upcoming AARP Smart Driver class will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Aug. 27 at Paradise Regional Recreation Complex, inside the Marilyn Monroe Room. The course is designed for adults 50 and older, and it also offers an online version of the course.
The six-hour, two-day refresher course goes over changes in a person's hearing, vision and cognitive abilities; roadways, and vehicles and technology and how that might affect one's ability to drive, said Jack Haughn, AARP Smart Driver instructor.
