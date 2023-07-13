AARP partnering with United Way to provide caregiving help

AARP Florida recently partnered with United Way Worldwide and the 211 program to help Floridian caregivers.
The 211 program is a free helpline service that operates under the umbrella of United Way. Anyone who uses it can speak with people to connect to resources from a multitude of organizations. It’s already helped thousands across the state, and in the tri-county area.
The partnership, which began in May, adds AARP Florida to that family of organizations.
