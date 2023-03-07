AARP office hosting driver safety courses throughout March

It is never too late to make a positive change in your driving habits.
The AARP office in The Villages is offering two Smart Driver courses in March for those looking to refresh their driving skills.
“Our driving skills over the years have maybe changed, and we are there to let them know some of the things they should actually be doing,” said Chet Kowalski, AARP driver safety zone 19 coordinator. “We just want everybody to drive safe and have a happy lifestyle.”
