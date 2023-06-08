The Amenity Authority Committee kept the ball rolling on two major projects, giving the thumbs up to design concepts for the renovation and re-utilization of two recreation facilities near Spanish Springs at its meeting Wednesday at Savannah Center.
The committee gave consensus approvals for the final design concept for the rebuild of Paradise Recreation and the initial design to renovate the vacant catering space at La Hacienda Recreation for use as a dedicated table tennis space.
Assistant district manager Bruce Brown presented renderings of the layout and floor plan for the new Paradise Recreation, the original recreation center in The Villages that dates back to 1984.
