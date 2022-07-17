A water leader

Every time raindrops fall, residents benefit from The Villages stormwater management system, said Trey Arnett, who has witnessed the unfolding of the infrastructure system during his 25 years as the District's utilities engineer.
It is one of the state's most effective stormwater and reuse management systems and a vital part of The Villages protecting the Floridan Aquifer, he said.
"This is a well-designed, highly-complex system that provides residents the same level of expectations from one end of the community to another,” Arnett said.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
