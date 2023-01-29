A Villages Pilates instructor discusses the payoffs of taking up the exercise form

Whether with weights or by band, Pilates is more than simply controlled core-conscious movement. Instructors have found themselves working overtime to educate on Pilates, as it can be misunderstood in the marketplace of one-word movement-based exercises that also include yoga, Barre and Zumba, to name a few. Nonetheless, it’s a task they’re more than ready to tackle. Named after Joseph Pilates, a German physical trainer who first came up with the method, Pilates distinguishes itself from the pack with its history of rehabilitation and emphasis on the core in strength training. “You save your joints, your back and all the orthopedics that come with that,” said Pilates instructor Deb Chalkley, of the Village of Glenbrook. “Due to its origin in rehab, it’s still perfect for that. You can modify it in a number of ways, such as for someone coming out of knee surgery. You’re strengthening yourself without hurting yourself, and it also helps for balance.
