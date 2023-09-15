A Villages pickleball star is made, not born

Todd McLain, right, of the Village of Chitty Chatty, has developed into one of the area’s top pickleball players. Here he is playing with Eric Wilson, of the Village of Bradford.

 Arianna Bennett, Daily Sun

Six years ago in Boise, Idaho, Todd and Kim McLain were freshly retired and in search of a new hobby.

Out for a walk, McLain strolled by a group of people playing a game he hadn’t seen before.

They were playing pickleball.

Intrigued, McLain decided to give the game a try and was hooked immediately.

Fast forward six years, and McLain is one of the best doubles pickleball players in The Villages.

