A Villages pickleball star is made, not born

Six years ago in Boise, Idaho, Todd and Kim McLain were freshly retired and in search of a new hobby.
Out for a walk, McLain strolled by a group of people playing a game he hadn’t seen before.
They were playing pickleball.
Intrigued, McLain decided to give the game a try and was hooked immediately.
Fast forward six years, and McLain is one of the best doubles pickleball players in The Villages.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.