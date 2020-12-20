A square near you

Lady Lake, FL (32159)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.