A square near you

The Villages town squares — Spanish Springs Town Square, Lake Sumter Landing Market Square and Brownwood Paddock Square — provide some of the main lifestyle elements of what the community has to offer.
“The squares are a focal point to The Villages lifestyle,” said Brian Russo, director of entertainment. “No one else does this like we do, and it shows with the continued enthusiasm our residents have for the squares.”
Upon the opening of the Spanish colonial-themed Spanish Springs Town Square in 1994, the community’s first square drew residents to the area for live entertainment even in the early days.
Caribbean Chillers frontman Jason Webb remembers performing on that square under a tent before the construction of the now-familiar Gazebo.
Since then, the Jimmy Buffett tribute band has appeared frequently on each of the squares. They currently can be seen on a different square each month.
