A square near you

The Villages town squares – Spanish Springs Town Square, Lake Sumter Landing Market Square and Brownwood Paddock Square – contain some of the main lifestyle elements of what the community has to offer. That means on any given day, dining, shopping and live music are just a golf cart trip away.
"The squares are a focal point to The Villages lifestyle," said Brian Russo, executive director of entertainment. "No one else does this like we do, and it shows with the continued enthusiasm our residents have for the squares."
