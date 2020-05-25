A special sanctuary

Florida has more open national cemeteries than any other state. Cemeteries opened in recent years in Tallahassee and Mims brought the total to nine. But it is the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell that is the nation’s second-busiest (Riverside, California is first). Located less than 30 miles southwest of The Villages, the 512-acre sanctuary has conducted nearly 168,000 burials since 1988. An average of 26 services are conducted there 272 days each year. “We’re here to commemorate the service of veterans, and also to host ceremonies like the one on
Memorial Day, to commemorate veterans and what they mean to this country,” said Tony Thomas, the cemetery’s executive director.
