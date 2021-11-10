A season of adjustments for Buffalo girls’ soccer

Last season was a challenge for The Villages High School girls soccer team. On top of losing one of the largest and most accomplished classes in the program’s history to graduation in 2020, the Buffalo were also plagued by injuries and disruptions due to COVID-19 protocols.
Now, they’re back for a new season and feeling stronger than ever.
“It’s definitely a boost of confidence to know we have our strongest 11 on the field,” junior Lilly Goller said, “but, also, last year proved to us that we’re able to be adaptable, we’re able to put people in positions that aren’t necessarily their main position, but they’re able to fill those roles and they’re able to be successful in those roles.”
