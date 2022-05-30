A sacred shrine

Florida operates more open national cemeteries than any other state — cemeteries recently opened in Tallahassee and Cape Canaveral bring the total to nine. But it is the Florida National Cemetery that is the nation’s second busiest, with Riverside, California, as the first. Located about 40 miles southwest from The Villages, the 512-acre sanctuary has interred roughly 184,000 since 1988. In previous years, an average of 35 services per day were conducted there, 260 days each year. In the fiscal year of 2021, 6,941 veterans have been laid to rest, which is an average of 27 burials per day at Florida National. “We have over 21,000 available spaces now,” said Kirk Leopard, the cemetery’s executive director. We are currently working on our seventh expansion project and have over 100 acres still to develop. I expect us to maintain availability for interment for at least another 25-plus years before we look for additional land for burials.”
