A revolutionary 1935 model of historic distinction

It is a frustrating feeling when something you want is just out of reach. Dale Boyd is familiar with this feeling, as he had to wait nearly a year to drive his classic 1935 DeSoto Airflow.
“There are a few things that I needed fixed on it, so when it was shipped I had it sent to a mechanic in Ocala,” he said. “I was just chomping at the bit waiting to drive it.”
Boyd, of the Village of Chatham, first saw the car at a Dodge dealership in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
He planned to buy a car on the lot, but instead was given the offer to buy the Airflow, which was the dealership owner’s personal car. “As soon as I saw it I wanted it,” Boyd said. “But I told them I would only purchase it if it ran, and it didn’t run.”
