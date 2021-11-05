A perfect regular season on the line

Opportunity knocks at the door of The Villages High School football team tonight. VHS (9-0) is a victory away from capping its third undefeated regular season in the last four years, as the Buffalo hit the road to battle River Ridge (5-4) in New Port Richey. If VHS is to answer the potentially historic call, however, it’ll take a renewed focus on the difficult task at hand. “They know what’s in front of them and the opportunity they have,” said Buffalo head coach Richard Pettus. “I just want them to stay focused and not get caught up in the 10-0 stuff. I know it sounds generic, but it’s my mindset that we should just focus on being better today than we were the day before. The daily plan, it has to take all of our energy and focus.
