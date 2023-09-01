A new season — and renewed friendships

Ziggy Zigary, left, of the Catamounts, and Bob Sattazhn, of the Saints, chat on second base during the opening day of the Division 5 season on Thursday at Everglades Softball Complex.

 Arianna Bennett, Daily Sun

On Thursday at 8:12 a.m. on Field 1 at Everglades Softball Complex, the anticipation could no longer be contained. 

After a couple weeks off, Division 5 was raring to go. Players on both teams warmed up and were ready to play. Despite the scheduled 8:30 a.m. start time, the game couldn’t wait any longer.

And with the umpire exclaiming, “Play ball!” the season was underway. 

“It’s always exciting to come back,” said Wolverines manager Dennis McMahon, of the Village of Pennecamp. “Not just because we’re going to play a game, but because you’re seeing old friends again.” 

Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.