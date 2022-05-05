A new Lions Club is being proposed for residents living in the southern end of The Villages

With the successful work of two local clubs in The Villages, it is looking to expand. Members from the Lions Clubs are looking to start a new chapter south of State Road 44 to reach more people in the fast-growing community. To start the new club, it needs about 20 members who are willing to charter the chapter under a new name. Until it achieves the requirements, it will be a branch of the Lake Sumter Lions Club.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.