A new home on the range

Rain poured down all Friday afternoon at The Villages High School.
But as kickoff neared for the first football game set to be played at The Range at H.G. Morse Stadium — the Buffalo’s brand-new, state-of-the-art facility at the new Middleton campus — the rain started to dissipate.
Thousands of Buffalo faithful funneled into the stands.
A rainbow peeked out between the clouds.
Game on.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.