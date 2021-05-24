A new dawn awaits the VHS class of 2021

Seniors were reminiscing about many of their favorite moments from high school when they took one final walk through The Villages High School campus and enjoyed the sunset together at the football stadium Friday night.
Some joked around with their cohorts, friends locked arms in one line of smiling joy and sweethearts held hands as they made their way around the cafeteria, upstairs and down, emerging to a clapping crowd of parents, some of whom were crying while others screamed their children’s names and held flowers and balloons. The air filled with joy, pride and poignant nostalgia as seniors moved from one room to the next and from one chapter to the next.
Alexa Juliano has been in The Villages Charter School since age 2. In high school, Alexa played soccer and competed on the cheer team while serving as an officer of the National Science Honor Society and Student Council.
