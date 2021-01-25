A love of woodworking helps inspire new hobby

Dave Easterday aimed his love of woodworking in a different direction last year.
He has turned cigar boxes into working three-string guitars that can be played acoustically, but he added a pickup to allow the guitars to be plugged into an amplifier.
“I’ve enjoyed the building part, especially if it’s using different boxes,” said Easterday, of the Village of Pine Hills. “Each one has different challenges. It keeps me thinking.”
When COVID-19 shut things down back in March, Easterday found himself with a bit of time at home.
He happened to be looking at YouTube and saw a video of someone making a cigar box guitar.
