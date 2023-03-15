A king and his servant make some comedy on the stage

No matter where Garry Gibbons goes on stage, chances are Denis Milonas is right behind him.
That’s because Milonas is playing Patsy, who is the faithful servant of King Arthur, played by Gibbons, in “Monty Python’s Spamalot.”
“(Patsy is) aptly named,” Milonas said. “He takes all the blame and burden for whatever is going on. He helps (Arthur) stay on track. He’s absolutely loyal and always tries to keep him upbeat.”
“He plays my horse,” Gibbons said. “It’s been a treat to work with Denis. He’s like a shadow. We’ve got a couple of songs where we sing and dance together.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.