A key player was missing from the Nets’ championship celebration

John Mowbray, who played nearly the entire regular season with the Nets, passed away before the postseason event.
“It came sudden. That was sad,” said Nets teammate Ron Whitelaw, of the Village of Poinciana. “After a game, we were signing a ball for him. And then the next day, I heard that he passed away.”
Nets players and coaches said they rallied as a team to make a run to the postseason championship, and they knew Mowbray was still just as much a part of the team, even if he was no longer in the dugout with them.
“He would’ve loved to have been there with us,” said Nets manager Dave Glass, of the Village of Calumet Grove.
