A giving community

The Villages is known as Florida's Friendliest Hometown, but throughout the year, its residents make it one of the most giving communities, too.
Villages residents consistently look for ways to help the community and surrounding areas by donating time, money and items to those in need. With hundreds of nonprofit organizations to get involved in, there is something for everyone. Some of these opportunities include working with medical professionals, students, veterans, animals, law enforcement and teachers.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.