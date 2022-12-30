A Friday roundup of local events and activities

The Villages is located in the center of Florida’s sweetest spot for outdoor adventures, heritage festivals, cultural destinations and new experiences. Here are some ways to explore the communities surrounding The Villages this week, compiled by Daily Sun reporter Abby Bittner.
Light Up Ceremony (7 and 8 p.m. today at Florida Citrus Tower in Clermont): Through the end of the year, Florida Citrus Tower in Clermont will hold its annual Christmas light show. The Chick-fil-A Spectacular Christmas Light Show, which runs twice each evening features falling snow. The tower itself is decorated with a “Merry Christmas” sign and bright arches as the lights change with holiday music. The light show is free. The Florida Citrus Tower is located at 141 S Highway 27 in Clermont.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Market of Marion (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Belleview): Support local farmers and businesses at Market of Marion, which is located at 12888 U.S. Highway 441 in Belleview. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit themarketofmarion.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
School’s Out Camp (7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Brick City Adventure Park, $35): School’s Out Camp gives children an opportunity for a day of fun while families are at work. Kids enjoy outdoor activities and crafts from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The camp also runs at the same time on Wednesday. Each day is $35 per child. Brick City Adventure Park is at 1211 SE 22nd Road in Ocala.
Turn Up Tuesdays (9 to 11 a.m. at Mimi’s Cafe Ocala, free): At Mimi’s Cafe in Ocala, business owners are welcome to network with one another at Turn Up Tuesdays. From 9 to 11 a.m., business owners are encouraged to interact with others in the surrounding area over breakfast. Mimi’s Cafe is located at 4414 SW College Road in Ocala.
