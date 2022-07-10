A dream for dogs

Man's best friend feels right at home in The Villages thanks to the community having the most dog parks per capita in Florida. The Villages opened its seventh dog park in January at Homestead Recreation Center in the villages of Citrus Grove and Newell, with two more announced and in the works. This growing trend of providing for furry friends puts The Villages ahead of most other cities, with more dog parks than St. Petersburg and Jacksonville (six), and Orlando (three).
