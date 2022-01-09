A dream for dogs

Man’s best friend feels right at home in The Villages thanks to the community having the most dog parks per capita in all of Florida. The Villages soon will open its seventh dog park at Homestead Recreation Center in the villages of Citrus Grove and Newell, with two more announced and in the works. This growing trend of providing for our furry friends puts The Villages ahead of most other cities, with more dog parks than St. Petersburg (six), Jacksonville (five), and Orlando (three). With a population of around 135,600 residents, The Villages has 5.2 dog parks per 100,000, which places it third in the nation behind Boise, Idaho, at 6.3 and Portland, Oregon, at 5.8.
