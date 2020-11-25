A Doggone Double Winner in art contest

A drawing of a relative’s dog that was meant to be a Christmas present turned into a gift that kept on giving.
Greg Smith’s rendition of his nephew’s dog, Tigger, a Papillon terrier mix wearing a plaid bandanna, won both first place and the people’s choice award in the Colored Pencil Painters Guild’s first virtual art show.
“It was a pleasant surprise,” said Smith, of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens.
The winners for the show were unveiled during a Nov. 11 Zoom meeting.
Group member Doree Voychick served as the art show’s judge. In addition to sending emails to the winners critiquing their works, she used the virtual meeting to go over what she liked about the drawings with the other members.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.