A chance encounter while on a visit to his grandmother in a nursing home a half-century ago, changed the course of Tim Mahaffey’s life

He encountered his eighth-grade math teacher, a resident of the same facility. Then a young math teacher himself, Mahaffey struck up a conversation with his former instructor, but something about speaking to him was unnerving.
“On the way home later,” Mahaffey said, “one of the thoughts I had was I don’t want people walking by my casket saying, ‘There’s ol’ Tim. Doesn’t he look good? He taught math for 50 years.’”
During that drive, Mahaffey mentally assembled a “bucket list” of three items: Ride a bicycle across the United States, run a marathon and swim across the Mississippi River.
In the intervening 50-plus years, Mahaffey, now of the Village of Glenbrook, has run 115 marathons and cycled across the nation 17 times.
